Earnings results for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Biodesix last posted its earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($31.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Biodesix has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Biodesix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Biodesix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biodesix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.73%. The high price target for BDSX is $31.00 and the low price target for BDSX is $20.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Biodesix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.33, Biodesix has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $22.80. Biodesix has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix does not currently pay a dividend. Biodesix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

In the past three months, Biodesix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX



Earnings for Biodesix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.66) to ($0.57) per share.

