Earnings results for Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caleres in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.58%. The high price target for CAL is $20.00 and the low price target for CAL is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caleres has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Caleres has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $18.64. Caleres has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres has a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Caleres has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Caleres is 13.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Caleres will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.31% next year. This indicates that Caleres will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

In the past three months, Caleres insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $831,330.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Caleres is held by insiders. 77.23% of the stock of Caleres is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caleres (NYSE:CAL



Earnings for Caleres are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to $1.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Caleres is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caleres is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caleres has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here