Earnings results for China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

China Distance Education last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. China Distance Education has generated $0.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.3. China Distance Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

Dividend Strength: China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. China Distance Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of China Distance Education is 180.65%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, China Distance Education will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.45% next year. This indicates that China Distance Education will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

In the past three months, China Distance Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.57% of the stock of China Distance Education is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 14.94% of the stock of China Distance Education is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL



Earnings for China Distance Education are expected to grow by 119.57% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of China Distance Education is 31.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.25. The P/E ratio of China Distance Education is 31.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.68. China Distance Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. China Distance Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.55. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

