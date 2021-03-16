Earnings results for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.16.

Cintas last announced its earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Its revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has generated $8.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Cintas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. Cintas will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cintas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $321.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.55%. The high price target for CTAS is $405.00 and the low price target for CTAS is $175.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cintas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.42, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $321.56, Cintas has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $351.60. Cintas has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Cintas has a dividend yield of 0.84%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cintas has been increasing its dividend for 37 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cintas is 36.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cintas will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.33% next year. This indicates that Cintas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Cintas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Cintas is held by insiders. 64.08% of the stock of Cintas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Cintas are expected to grow by 4.21% in the coming year, from $9.49 to $9.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 39.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 39.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. Cintas has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cintas has a P/B Ratio of 11.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

