Earnings results for Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citi Trends in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.11%. The high price target for CTRN is $93.00 and the low price target for CTRN is $93.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Citi Trends has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.00, Citi Trends has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $84.46. Citi Trends has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends does not currently pay a dividend. Citi Trends does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

In the past three months, Citi Trends insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $43,850.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by insiders. 88.82% of the stock of Citi Trends is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN



Earnings for Citi Trends are expected to grow by 21.99% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 59.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.25. The P/E ratio of Citi Trends is 59.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.59. Citi Trends has a P/B Ratio of 5.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

