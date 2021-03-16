Earnings results for CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CNFinance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.63%. The high price target for CNF is $5.50 and the low price target for CNF is $5.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CNFinance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, CNFinance has a forecasted upside of 53.6% from its current price of $3.58. CNFinance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

CNFinance does not currently pay a dividend. CNFinance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CNFinance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for CNFinance are expected to grow by 266.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of CNFinance is 27.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.25. The P/E ratio of CNFinance is 27.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.81. CNFinance has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

