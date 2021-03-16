Earnings results for Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Communications Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.43%. The high price target for JCS is $12.00 and the low price target for JCS is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Communications Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Communications Systems has a forecasted upside of 71.4% from its current price of $7.00. Communications Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Communications Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS)

In the past three months, Communications Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.40% of the stock of Communications Systems is held by insiders. 44.16% of the stock of Communications Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS



Earnings for Communications Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Communications Systems is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.80. The P/E ratio of Communications Systems is 43.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.93. Communications Systems has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

