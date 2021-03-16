Earnings results for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 31.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.13% next year. This indicates that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

In the past three months, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP



Earnings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL are expected to decrease by -43.50% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 5.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 5.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here