Earnings results for Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Coupa Software last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 6th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Coupa Software has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Coupa Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Coupa Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coupa Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $323.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.72%. The high price target for COUP is $413.00 and the low price target for COUP is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coupa Software has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software does not currently pay a dividend. Coupa Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

In the past three months, Coupa Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,788,368.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Coupa Software is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP



Earnings for Coupa Software are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Coupa Software is -130.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Coupa Software has a P/B Ratio of 38.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

