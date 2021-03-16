Earnings results for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CrowdStrike in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $211.54, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.30%. The high price target for CRWD is $295.00 and the low price target for CRWD is $110.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CrowdStrike has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $211.54, CrowdStrike has a forecasted upside of 6.3% from its current price of $199.00. CrowdStrike has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike does not currently pay a dividend. CrowdStrike does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

In the past three months, CrowdStrike insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $178,285,020.00 in company stock. Only 11.32% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by insiders. 60.00% of the stock of CrowdStrike is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)



Earnings for CrowdStrike are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -414.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CrowdStrike is -414.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CrowdStrike has a P/B Ratio of 55.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

