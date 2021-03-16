Earnings results for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CTI BioPharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.70%. The high price target for CTIC is $13.00 and the low price target for CTIC is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CTI BioPharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.25, CTI BioPharma has a forecasted upside of 119.7% from its current price of $3.30. CTI BioPharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma does not currently pay a dividend. CTI BioPharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

In the past three months, CTI BioPharma insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,000,000.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by insiders. 52.45% of the stock of CTI BioPharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC



Earnings for CTI BioPharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -4.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CTI BioPharma is -4.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CTI BioPharma has a P/B Ratio of 10.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

