Earnings results for Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Curis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.89%. The high price target for CRIS is $16.00 and the low price target for CRIS is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Curis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Curis has a forecasted upside of 9.9% from its current price of $10.92. Curis has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis does not currently pay a dividend. Curis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

In the past three months, Curis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,022.00 in company stock. Only 7.34% of the stock of Curis is held by insiders. Only 34.66% of the stock of Curis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS



Earnings for Curis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Curis is -13.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Curis is -13.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here