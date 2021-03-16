Earnings results for Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Designer Brands last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business earned $652.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Designer Brands has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year. Designer Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Designer Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Designer Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 45.42%. The high price target for DBI is $14.00 and the low price target for DBI is $4.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Designer Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.38, Designer Brands has a forecasted downside of 45.4% from its current price of $15.36. Designer Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Designer Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

In the past three months, Designer Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.89% of the stock of Designer Brands is held by insiders. 81.39% of the stock of Designer Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI



Earnings for Designer Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.84) to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Designer Brands is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Designer Brands is -3.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Designer Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here