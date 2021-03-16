Earnings results for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 246.53%. The high price target for DFFN is $3.50 and the low price target for DFFN is $3.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 246.5% from its current price of $1.01. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

In the past three months, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 8.00% of the stock of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN



Earnings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals are expected to remain at ($0.22) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here