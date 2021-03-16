Earnings results for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 26 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.1.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dollar General in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $231.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.08%. The high price target for DG is $260.00 and the low price target for DG is $182.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dollar General has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $231.13, Dollar General has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $194.10. Dollar General has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dollar General has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dollar General is 21.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dollar General will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.44% next year. This indicates that Dollar General will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

In the past three months, Dollar General insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Dollar General is held by insiders. 90.86% of the stock of Dollar General is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar General (NYSE:DG)



Earnings for Dollar General are expected to decrease by -6.38% in the coming year, from $10.65 to $9.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar General is 19.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Dollar General is 19.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Dollar General has a PEG Ratio of 1.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar General has a P/B Ratio of 7.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

