Earnings results for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.24.

Analyst Opinion on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 146.20%. The high price target for ELDN is $34.00 and the low price target for ELDN is $34.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eledon Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.00, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 146.2% from its current price of $13.81. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eledon Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

In the past three months, Eledon Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN



Earnings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($18.31) to ($24.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals is -0.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

