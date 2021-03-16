Earnings results for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.06.

Analyst Opinion on Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 120.86%. The high price target for ETTX is $9.00 and the low price target for ETTX is $5.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Entasis Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

In the past three months, Entasis Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Entasis Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 27.55% of the stock of Entasis Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX



Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.49) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Entasis Therapeutics is -0.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Entasis Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

