Earnings results for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.25%. The high price target for ETON is $15.00 and the low price target for ETON is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eton Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.50, Eton Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 52.3% from its current price of $8.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eton Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

In the past three months, Eton Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.92% of the stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 29.06% of the stock of Eton Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON



Earnings for Eton Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals is -6.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 13.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

