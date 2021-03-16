Earnings results for Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exagen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.22%. The high price target for XGN is $33.00 and the low price target for XGN is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen does not currently pay a dividend. Exagen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN)

In the past three months, Exagen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,898,711.00 in company stock. 48.90% of the stock of Exagen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.21% of the stock of Exagen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN



Earnings for Exagen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($1.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Exagen is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exagen is -1.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exagen has a P/B Ratio of 4.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

