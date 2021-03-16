Earnings results for Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fanhua in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.95%. The high price target for FANH is $23.00 and the low price target for FANH is $23.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Fanhua does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fanhua is 72.59%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

In the past three months, Fanhua insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH



The P/E ratio of Fanhua is -1,492.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fanhua is -1,492.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fanhua has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

