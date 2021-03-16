Earnings results for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farmland Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 39.89%. The high price target for FPI is $8.50 and the low price target for FPI is $8.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Farmland Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Farmland Partners has a forecasted downside of 39.9% from its current price of $14.14. Farmland Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmland Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Farmland Partners is 153.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Farmland Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 95.24% in the coming year. This indicates that Farmland Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

In the past three months, Farmland Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,490.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.88% of the stock of Farmland Partners is held by insiders. 50.11% of the stock of Farmland Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI



Earnings for Farmland Partners are expected to grow by 10.53% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmland Partners is -74.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Farmland Partners is -74.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Farmland Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

