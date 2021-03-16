Earnings results for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

FedEx last released its earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has generated $9.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. FedEx has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 18th, 2021. FedEx will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FedEx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $312.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.13%. The high price target for FDX is $380.00 and the low price target for FDX is $147.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FedEx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 19 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $312.58, FedEx has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $266.88. FedEx has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FedEx has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FedEx is 27.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FedEx will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.81% next year. This indicates that FedEx will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

In the past three months, FedEx insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $770,670.00 in company stock. Only 8.49% of the stock of FedEx is held by insiders. 72.74% of the stock of FedEx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FedEx (NYSE:FDX



Earnings for FedEx are expected to grow by 9.22% in the coming year, from $17.24 to $18.83 per share. The P/E ratio of FedEx is 29.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of FedEx is 29.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.44. FedEx has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FedEx has a P/B Ratio of 3.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

