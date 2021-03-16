Earnings results for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.96.

Analyst Opinion on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Below in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.51%. The high price target for FIVE is $220.00 and the low price target for FIVE is $100.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Five Below has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.09, Five Below has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $197.90. Five Below has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below does not currently pay a dividend. Five Below does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

In the past three months, Five Below insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,215,450.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Five Below is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE



Earnings for Five Below are expected to grow by 90.05% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $4.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 101.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 101.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Five Below has a PEG Ratio of 4.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Five Below has a P/B Ratio of 14.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

