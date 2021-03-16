Earnings results for Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Point in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.82%. The high price target for FPH is $5.50 and the low price target for FPH is $5.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Five Point has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, Five Point has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $7.22. Five Point has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point does not currently pay a dividend. Five Point does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

In the past three months, Five Point insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.58% of the stock of Five Point is held by insiders. Only 33.84% of the stock of Five Point is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Point (NYSE:FPH



The P/E ratio of Five Point is 103.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Five Point is 103.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 24.90. Five Point has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here