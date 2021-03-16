Earnings results for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.03%. The high price target for FLNT is $5.00 and the low price target for FLNT is $4.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fluent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Fluent has a forecasted downside of 28.0% from its current price of $6.60. Fluent has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent does not currently pay a dividend. Fluent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

In the past three months, Fluent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of Fluent is held by insiders. Only 31.99% of the stock of Fluent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT



Earnings for Fluent are expected to grow by 187.50% in the coming year, from $0.08 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 165.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.33. The P/E ratio of Fluent is 165.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.65. Fluent has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

