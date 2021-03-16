Earnings results for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

FuelCell Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 20th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. FuelCell Energy has generated ($1.30) earnings per share over the last year. FuelCell Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. FuelCell Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FuelCell Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.19%. The high price target for FCEL is $15.00 and the low price target for FCEL is $1.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FuelCell Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, FuelCell Energy has a forecasted downside of 53.2% from its current price of $18.16. FuelCell Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy does not currently pay a dividend. FuelCell Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

In the past three months, FuelCell Energy insiders have bought 429.40% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $197,890.00 in company stock and sold $37,380.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of FuelCell Energy is held by insiders. Only 33.69% of the stock of FuelCell Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL



Earnings for FuelCell Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of FuelCell Energy is -31.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FuelCell Energy is -31.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FuelCell Energy has a P/B Ratio of 46.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

