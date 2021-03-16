Earnings results for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Futu in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $223.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.13%. The high price target for FUTU is $253.00 and the low price target for FUTU is $171.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu does not currently pay a dividend. Futu does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

In the past three months, Futu insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.46% of the stock of Futu is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU



The P/E ratio of Futu is 189.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.33. The P/E ratio of Futu is 189.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.63.

