Earnings results for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gevo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.89%. The high price target for GEVO is $18.00 and the low price target for GEVO is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo does not currently pay a dividend. Gevo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

In the past three months, Gevo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Gevo is held by insiders. Only 8.02% of the stock of Gevo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO



Earnings for Gevo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Gevo is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gevo is -6.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gevo has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

