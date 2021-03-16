Earnings results for Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Herman Miller last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The company earned $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Herman Miller has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Herman Miller has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. Herman Miller will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herman Miller in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.69%. The high price target for MLHR is $50.00 and the low price target for MLHR is $40.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Herman Miller has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

In the past three months, Herman Miller insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,468.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by insiders. 78.96% of the stock of Herman Miller is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR



The P/E ratio of Herman Miller is -210.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Herman Miller has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

