Earnings results for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hims & Hers Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.85%. The high price target for HIMS is $23.00 and the low price target for HIMS is $16.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hims & Hers Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.67, Hims & Hers Health has a forecasted upside of 21.9% from its current price of $16.14. Hims & Hers Health has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health does not currently pay a dividend. Hims & Hers Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

In the past three months, Hims & Hers Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)



