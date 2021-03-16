Earnings results for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Analyst Opinion on Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ideal Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.10%. The high price target for IPWR is $28.00 and the low price target for IPWR is $28.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ideal Power has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power does not currently pay a dividend. Ideal Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

In the past three months, Ideal Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.31% of the stock of Ideal Power is held by insiders. Only 16.09% of the stock of Ideal Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR



The P/E ratio of Ideal Power is -7.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ideal Power is -7.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ideal Power has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

