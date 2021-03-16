Earnings results for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33.

Analyst Opinion on Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Immatics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.78%. The high price target for IMTX is $28.00 and the low price target for IMTX is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics does not currently pay a dividend. Immatics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

In the past three months, Immatics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX



Earnings for Immatics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.09) to ($1.29) per share. Immatics has a P/B Ratio of 41.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

