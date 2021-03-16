Earnings results for IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMV in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.48%. The high price target for IMV is $13.00 and the low price target for IMV is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMV has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.17, IMV has a forecasted upside of 110.5% from its current price of $3.88. IMV has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV does not currently pay a dividend. IMV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

In the past three months, IMV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.74% of the stock of IMV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV



Earnings for IMV are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.36) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of IMV is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMV is -8.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMV has a P/B Ratio of 38.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

