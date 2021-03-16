Earnings results for InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InfuSystem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.81%. The high price target for INFU is $28.00 and the low price target for INFU is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

InfuSystem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.67, InfuSystem has a forecasted upside of 16.8% from its current price of $20.26. InfuSystem has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem does not currently pay a dividend. InfuSystem does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

In the past three months, InfuSystem insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.20% of the stock of InfuSystem is held by insiders. 58.67% of the stock of InfuSystem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU



The P/E ratio of InfuSystem is 57.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.78. The P/E ratio of InfuSystem is 57.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.22. InfuSystem has a P/B Ratio of 17.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

