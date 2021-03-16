Earnings results for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Innate Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.94%. The high price target for IPHA is $13.00 and the low price target for IPHA is $4.75. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Innate Pharma has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.58, Innate Pharma has a forecasted upside of 65.9% from its current price of $4.57. Innate Pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Innate Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

In the past three months, Innate Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.13% of the stock of Innate Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA



Earnings for Innate Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Innate Pharma is -13.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Innate Pharma is -13.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Innate Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

