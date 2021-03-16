Earnings results for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intellicheck in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.19%. The high price target for IDN is $18.00 and the low price target for IDN is $15.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intellicheck has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.50, Intellicheck has a forecasted upside of 47.2% from its current price of $11.21. Intellicheck has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck does not currently pay a dividend. Intellicheck does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

In the past three months, Intellicheck insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.75% of the stock of Intellicheck is held by insiders. 47.49% of the stock of Intellicheck is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN



Earnings for Intellicheck are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.02) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Intellicheck is -280.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intellicheck is -280.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intellicheck has a P/B Ratio of 15.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

