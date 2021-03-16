Earnings results for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J. Jill, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

J.Jill last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter. J.Jill has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. J.Jill has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. J.Jill will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J.Jill in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.88%. The high price target for JILL is $3.20 and the low price target for JILL is $3.20. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

J.Jill has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.20, J.Jill has a forecasted downside of 36.9% from its current price of $5.07. J.Jill has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill does not currently pay a dividend. J.Jill does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

In the past three months, J.Jill insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of J.Jill is held by insiders. 67.81% of the stock of J.Jill is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL



The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of J.Jill is -0.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. J.Jill has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

