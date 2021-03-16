Earnings results for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

Analyst Opinion on Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kindred Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.76%. The high price target for KIN is $16.00 and the low price target for KIN is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kindred Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Kindred Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Kindred Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

In the past three months, Kindred Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,365,438.00 in company stock. Only 12.63% of the stock of Kindred Biosciences is held by insiders. 66.31% of the stock of Kindred Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN



Earnings for Kindred Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Kindred Biosciences is -7.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kindred Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

