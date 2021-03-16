Earnings results for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.01%. The high price target for KC is $55.00 and the low price target for KC is $27.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud does not currently pay a dividend. Kingsoft Cloud does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

In the past three months, Kingsoft Cloud insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.39% of the stock of Kingsoft Cloud is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC



Earnings for Kingsoft Cloud are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.77) to ($0.62) per share.

