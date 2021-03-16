Earnings results for Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Analyst Opinion on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lands’ End in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.53%. The high price target for LE is $35.00 and the low price target for LE is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lands’ End has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Lands’ End has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $35.91. Lands’ End has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End does not currently pay a dividend. Lands’ End does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

In the past three months, Lands’ End insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,641,486.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by insiders. 46.90% of the stock of Lands’ End is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE



Earnings for Lands’ End are expected to grow by 67.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 73.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.79. The P/E ratio of Lands’ End is 73.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.32. Lands’ End has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here