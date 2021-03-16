Earnings results for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Legend Biotech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.57%. The high price target for LEGN is $55.00 and the low price target for LEGN is $47.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Legend Biotech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.67, Legend Biotech has a forecasted upside of 94.6% from its current price of $26.04. Legend Biotech has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech does not currently pay a dividend. Legend Biotech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

In the past three months, Legend Biotech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.92% of the stock of Legend Biotech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN



Earnings for Legend Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.63) per share.

More latest stories: here