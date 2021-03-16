Earnings results for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Lennar last released its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business earned $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Its revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennar has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Lennar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Lennar will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lennar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.32%. The high price target for LEN is $104.00 and the low price target for LEN is $47.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lennar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.75, Lennar has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $87.91. Lennar has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennar has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lennar is 12.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lennar will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.89% next year. This indicates that Lennar will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

In the past three months, Lennar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,604,200.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Lennar is held by insiders. 81.46% of the stock of Lennar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lennar (NYSE:LEN



Earnings for Lennar are expected to grow by 18.94% in the coming year, from $8.50 to $10.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Lennar is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.21. The P/E ratio of Lennar is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.74. Lennar has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Lennar has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

