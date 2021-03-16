Earnings results for Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Lennar last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $6.83 billion during the quarter. Lennar has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Lennar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021. Lennar will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 16th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Lennar pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lennar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lennar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.95% of the stock of Lennar is held by insiders. Only 4.32% of the stock of Lennar is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Lennar is 9.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.33. The P/E ratio of Lennar is 9.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.74. Lennar has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

