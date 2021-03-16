Earnings results for Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lordstown Motors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.36%. The high price target for RIDE is $35.00 and the low price target for RIDE is $15.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lordstown Motors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.20, Lordstown Motors has a forecasted upside of 55.4% from its current price of $16.22. Lordstown Motors has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors does not currently pay a dividend. Lordstown Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

In the past three months, Lordstown Motors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,160,065.00 in company stock. Only 12.59% of the stock of Lordstown Motors is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE



Lordstown Motors has a P/B Ratio of 90.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

