Earnings results for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.63%. The high price target for LAZR is $40.00 and the low price target for LAZR is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Luminar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

In the past three months, Luminar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.78% of the stock of Luminar Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR



Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.23) to ($0.26) per share. Luminar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 61.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

