MICT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/16/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MICT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 194.12%. The high price target for MICT is $6.00 and the low price target for MICT is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MICT does not currently pay a dividend. MICT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MICT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of MICT is held by insiders. Only 1.98% of the stock of MICT is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MICT is -2.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MICT has a P/B Ratio of 7.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

