Earnings results for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Motus GI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.86%. The high price target for MOTS is $2.60 and the low price target for MOTS is $2.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI does not currently pay a dividend. Motus GI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

In the past three months, Motus GI insiders have sold 51,875.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $2,910.00 in company stock and sold $1,512,485.00 in company stock. Only 18.14% of the stock of Motus GI is held by insiders. 38.90% of the stock of Motus GI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS



Earnings for Motus GI are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.64) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Motus GI is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Motus GI has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

