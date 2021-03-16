Earnings results for MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MP Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.11%. The high price target for MP is $57.00 and the low price target for MP is $25.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials does not currently pay a dividend. MP Materials does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

In the past three months, MP Materials insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.32% of the stock of MP Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MP Materials (NYSE:MP



Earnings for MP Materials are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.24 per share.

