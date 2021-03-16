Earnings results for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 230.40%. The high price target for NAVB is $8.00 and the low price target for NAVB is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

In the past three months, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.49% of the stock of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 6.02% of the stock of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB



Earnings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is -4.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

