Earnings results for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/16/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for New Fortress Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.00%. The high price target for NFE is $69.00 and the low price target for NFE is $22.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

New Fortress Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.77, New Fortress Energy has a forecasted downside of 1.0% from its current price of $43.20. New Fortress Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. New Fortress Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, New Fortress Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.56% next year. This indicates that New Fortress Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

In the past three months, New Fortress Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 89.64% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.50% of the stock of New Fortress Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE



Earnings for New Fortress Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -13.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of New Fortress Energy is -13.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. New Fortress Energy has a P/B Ratio of 18.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here